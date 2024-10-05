Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.76 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 697.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,056 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.3% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,223,056,357. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,056,357. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.