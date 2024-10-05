Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 38,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 70,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

