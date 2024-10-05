WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $109.95 and last traded at $109.95. Approximately 391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.76.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. The company has a market cap of $417.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $79,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the first quarter worth $372,000.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

