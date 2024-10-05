Metallis Resources (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Shares Up 14.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) rose 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 357,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 65,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Metallis Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

