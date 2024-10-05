Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Trading 3.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 31,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 39,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.