Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.87. 11,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 44,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRAG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.