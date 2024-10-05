Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.87. 11,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 44,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.92.
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.
