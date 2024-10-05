IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

About IX Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.