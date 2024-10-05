VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.
VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile
The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.
