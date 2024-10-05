Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Stock Price Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers raw mushroom biomass, mushroom extracts, and mushroom supplements, as well as a range of fungi varieties, including Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

