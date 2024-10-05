EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Trading Up 9.4% – What’s Next?

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
EcoSynthetix Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.
About EcoSynthetix
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
Further Reading
