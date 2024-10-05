OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Trading Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. 11,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 131,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

OKYO Pharma Trading Up 3.9 %

About OKYO Pharma

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

