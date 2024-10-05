LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Should You Buy?

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 12,001,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 594% from the average daily volume of 1,729,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

LogicMark Trading Down 17.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $246,723.10, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.22.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.11. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 146.14% and a negative return on equity of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LogicMark, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

