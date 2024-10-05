NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading 7.8% Higher – What’s Next?

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 40,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 67,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
NWTN Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.
About NWTN
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
