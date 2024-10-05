SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

SIG Group AG (OTC:SIGCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.16 and last traded at C$22.26. Approximately 3,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.39.

SIG Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.64.

SIG Group Company Profile

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

