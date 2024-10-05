Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s Why

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. 178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.
Prio Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.67.
Prio Company Profile
Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.
