Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.51). 25,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 82,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.20) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.89. The company has a market cap of £61.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3,700.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.32 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

