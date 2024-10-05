FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Trading 0% Higher – Time to Buy?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.26. 23,429 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 11,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

