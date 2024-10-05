MISUMI Group (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Trading Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 8.34 and last traded at 8.34. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 74,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.84.
MISUMI Group Trading Up 4.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is 8.95 and its 200-day moving average is 8.43.
MISUMI Group Company Profile
MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.
