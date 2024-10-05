E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 87,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 128,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 31.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$93.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.73.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

