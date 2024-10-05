Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 17,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 305,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.95 ($0.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.80) target price on shares of Pod Point Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Pod Point Group Stock Performance

About Pod Point Group

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of £23.39 million, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

