Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.91. 203,595 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Main BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $450.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main BuyWrite ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main BuyWrite ETF (BATS:BUYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Main BuyWrite ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Main BuyWrite ETF

The Main Buywrite ETF (BUYW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total returns by actively investing in global equity ETFs combined with an option writing strategy. BUYW was launched on Dec 29, 2015 and is managed by Main Funds.

