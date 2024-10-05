Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $29.67 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $29.67 million and approximately $455,943.33 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00041288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,639,972,976 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

