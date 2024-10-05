Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.81 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for about $2,527.54 or 0.04074496 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,592,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,592,446.78430443. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,535.21677268 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $6,859,741.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

