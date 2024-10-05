Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $470.96 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $470.96 million and $18.04 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.04 or 0.03885084 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00041288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06901782 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $22,838,334.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.