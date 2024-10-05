Philcoin (PHL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $24.23 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

