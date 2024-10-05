Coq Inu Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.63 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $90.63 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coq Inu has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Coq Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00251524 BTC.

Coq Inu Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000134 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,202,131.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

