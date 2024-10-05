ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0500 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $464,012.72 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00035979 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.