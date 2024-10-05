Saga (SAGA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $245.70 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Saga token can currently be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00003831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a total market capitalization of $245.70 million and $90.74 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00251125 BTC.

About Saga

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,036,469,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,311,448 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,036,379,386 with 103,278,476 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.34190989 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $82,457,064.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.