American Century Companies Inc. Buys 8,335 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 825,730 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 412,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 106,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NAPA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NAPA opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.