American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,578 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.12% of ContextLogic worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 61.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 355,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 135,692 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,194,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISH opened at $5.80 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $141.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

