American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NextDecade by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NEXT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). On average, analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,235. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc bought 11,690,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,264,298 shares in the company, valued at $31,982,235. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Profile

