22,951 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 683.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAIN stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $783.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

