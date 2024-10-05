Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Holdings Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 134,620 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 91,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GAMB. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.87 on Friday. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

