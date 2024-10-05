American Century Companies Inc. Buys 19,655 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDI. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $97,917.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,035,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,943.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $1,113,804.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,985.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $97,917.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,943.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,234,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $783.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

loanDepot Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

