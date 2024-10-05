American Century Companies Inc. Has $128,000 Holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,152 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 949.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $11.60 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $648.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $63,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 752,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,540.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,409,066 shares of company stock worth $35,908,648. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.