10,377 Shares in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.