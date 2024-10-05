American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 268.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,924 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standard BioTools by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after buying an additional 8,900,104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at about $23,993,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 3,691.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 396,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Standard BioTools by 1,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 893,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 1,200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,775,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,323,555.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,117,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,080. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $685.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.58. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

