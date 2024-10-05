Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 14,492 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $52.17. 7,585,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,663,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

