iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.55. 8,536,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,258,279. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

