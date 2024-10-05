Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MA traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,305. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $501.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.54 and a 200 day moving average of $462.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.22.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

