jvl associates llc Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

jvl associates llc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. jvl associates llc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.9 %

JPM stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.22. 10,210,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,031. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

