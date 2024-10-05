Peoples Bank KS Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $277.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,777. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

