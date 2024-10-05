iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.55. 8,536,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,258,279. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

