4,467 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.78. 1,643,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,626. The stock has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.76 and its 200 day moving average is $203.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

