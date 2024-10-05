Ripio Credit Network Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $2,961.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,127.71 or 1.00012203 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0015891 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,392.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.