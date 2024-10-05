Metal Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.43 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Metal has a market capitalization of $74.99 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens. The official message board for Metal is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official website is metall2.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

