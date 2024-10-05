Fusionist (ACE) One Day Volume Tops $8.69 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Fusionist token can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $79.16 million and $8.69 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusionist has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,356,687 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 37,356,687 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.15642271 USD and is up 6.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $10,059,719.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

