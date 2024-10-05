Rune Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $23,863.10 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Rune has a market cap of $23,863.10 and $19,925.81 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00007726 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.80644185 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $41,201.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

