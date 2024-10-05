Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0520 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $20,522.21 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,120.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.34 or 0.00518893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00106262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00243599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00074163 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,410,622 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

