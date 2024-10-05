MetFi Tops One Day Volume of $366,553.41 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One MetFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. MetFi has a total market cap of $80.52 million and approximately $366,553.41 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,759,564 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.4308331 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $619,812.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

